Chelsea Goalie Makes A Crazy Kick Save After Diving In The Wrong Direction Against Manchester United

Manchester United and Chelsea are playing a Monday afternoon FA Cup game right now.



The highlight of the first half came when Chelsea goalie Petr Cech pulled off an excellent but over-complicated save on a swerving Chicharito shot from distance.

Cech was fooled by the movement of the ball, and he dove in the wrong direction. But he was able to kick out his foot and get the save in the end.

In retrospect, if he stood perfectly still he would have caught the shot.

Here’s the video (GIF below):



//

The GIF:

Fox Soccer

