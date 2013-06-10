Petition To Pardon Edward Snowden As A 'National Hero' Nears 10,000 Signatures

Early opinions vary on Edward Snowden, the former spy who just leaked confidential national security documents and accused the U.S. of building an intelligence machine that records nearly all human communications.



Some people think Snowden is a traitor.

Some people think he’s a hero.

Some people are reserving judgment until they learn more.

Those who think Snowden is a traitor and criminal are gearing up to arrest him.

And those who think he’s a hero are petitioning the White House to pardon him.

As of this morning, a petition to “Pardon Edward Snowden” has received nearly 8,000 signatures.

To put that in context, it’s about 0.0004% of Americans over the age of 18.

