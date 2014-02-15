Here Is The White House Petition Asking The Government To Bring Back Flappy Bird

Flappy Bird Faby, the Flappy Bird

Some people really aren’t taking the demise of hit iPhone game Flappy Bird well.

Just yesterday, someone by the name of D.S. wrote a petition, asking the government to “save the millions who have lost their game or have yet to start playing,” CNET reports.

Shortly after Flappy Bird developer Dong Nguyen took down the game, a slew of developers started creating clones of the game, many of which have since skyrocketed to the top of the charts.

Business Insider did a search for the petition, but it seems to have been taken down. Thankfully, CNET was able to grab the text before the petition went down.

Check it out below.

Flappy Bird, also known as the devil’s game and apocalypse, suffered an untimely death. The game has been described as causing suicidal thoughts and has caused the destruction of millions of mobile devices. People have lost their wives, children, homes, and jobs. So why bring back Flappy Bird you ask? Because it is an addiction like no other. I am fortunate enough to still be playing Satan’s game. Every time I lose my eyes burn like a thousand suns but I’m happy that I can feel such tremendous emotion. I want everyone to be able to experience such emotional magnitude. Bring the power back to the people. Let them choose whether they want to spend every waking moment trying to get through those tubes of horror with this mangled and deformed bird. No copycat can match this game.

