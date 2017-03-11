There's now a petition asking New York City's mayor to make a statue of a girl on Wall Street permanent

Rachael Levy State Street installed a statue of a girl on March 7 in front of the Wall Street bull in downtown Manhattan.

There’s now an online petition to make the Wall Street girl statue permanent.

Earlier this week, State Street Global Advisors, a nearly $US2.5 trillion investor and unit within State Street Corp., installed the statue ahead of International Women’s Day.

The petition, listed on Change.org, says it is aimed at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“I’m signing because, as a woman, I felt like such an outsider in the corporate world,” one woman wrote underneath the petition.

The petition had close to 7,000 signatures by 10.20 AM ET on Friday March 10.

In a tweet, the mayor previously said that the statue would remain until April 2. That lines up with the timeline that State Street had shared with the public. A company spokesman previously told Business Insider that the statue would stay in place for up to a month.

Business Insider has reached out to the mayor’s office and State Street to see if there has been any change in plans. Neither immediately responded with an answer.

The statue caught the public’s imagination. Business Insider’s original story on the statue has been read by over 1.2 million people. The day after it was installed,

crowds visited Wall Street and some placed pink, floppy “pussy hats” atop the girl’s head.

State Street is the world’s third-largest asset manager and installed the statue as part of its campaign to pressure companies to add more women to their boards.

State Street, like many money management firms, has a gender problem of its own. It has a better record than many, both in its industry and across corporate America, but it has recognised it needs to do more.



Our future rests in the hands of fearless girls. pic.twitter.com/RRXHqap7iA

— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 8, 2017

