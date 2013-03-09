mums Start Viral Petition Against Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Food Dyes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Two mums who started a petition against the Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 chemicals in Kraft macaroni and cheese now have more than 140,000 signatures. North Carolina mums Vani Hari and Lisa Leake claim in their Change.org petition that the artificial dyes require a warning label in countries outside the U.S.



The petition also argues that Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 have been known to cause cancer, skin rashes, and migraines.

The chemicals, which give the cheese powder its orange glow, are even banned in Norway and Austria, according to the petition. Kraft doesn’t use the ingredients in its macaroni and cheese in the U.K.

“(Yellow 5 and Yellow 6) add absolutely no nutritional value to the foods we are eating and are solely used for aesthetic purposes,” the mums said in the petition. “These unnecessary dyes are not in Kraft Macaroni and Cheese in other countries, including the UK, because they were removed due to consumer outcry.”

The mums want Kraft to phase the chemicals out of the recipe.

Kraft pointed out in a statement to us that many of its macaroni and cheese products are made without dye, including its organic and white cheddar varieties.

“We carefully follow the laws and regulations in the countries where our products are sold,” the statement says. “So in the U.S., we only use colours that are approved and deemed safe for food use by the Food and Drug Administration.”

