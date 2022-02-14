More than 150,000 people have signed a petition to make RATs free for all, as welfare groups continue to urge the Morrison government to do more

Industry groups, economists and politicians are piling pressure on the Morrison government to make rapid antigen tests free. (Image: Getty Images)

A petition led by the workers union and social services peak group ACOSS is calling on the Morrison government to make RATs free for all.

It follows sustained criticism of the government’s current scheme which offers a limited number of tests to concession card holders.

The groups say workers and vulnerable Australians are being forced to choose between spending on at-home tests and other essentials.

A group of Australian charities and unions took a petition to make rapid antigen tests free to parliament on Monday, following weeks of criticism of the government’s handling of the provision of at-home tests.

The petition was tabled in parliament by the Labor Party, and had garnered more than 150,000 signatures as of Sunday night.

The government’s current scheme provides up to 10 free RATs over three months to eligible recipients, with a maximum of five per month.

But only concession card holders, including pensioners, veterans and low-income Australians, are eligible for free RATs.

In late January the government also made an allowance to let National Disability Insurance Scheme participants dip into their core funding to purchase rapid antigen tests for themselves and their support workers.

However the groups argue the government should be providing RATs to all Australians who need them.

While the government also recently moved to make rapid antigen tests tax deductible, advocacy groups say the tax write-off gives higher income earners a bigger discount.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) was joined by the Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) along with other charities which issued a joint statement backing the plea, including the Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia, Public Health Association Australia, St Vincent de Paul Society, Anglicare, Uniting Care, and Catholic Social Services Australia.

The culmination of ongoing criticism by groups that represent essential workers and vulnerable Australians comes amid evidence that comparable governments overseas have been able to both source enough RATs, and set up systems to provide them to citizens for free.

In the UK, where the government is providing 10,000 critical workers with free daily lateral flow at-home tests, free rapid tests are being provided to care workers and education staff, as well as delivered to pharmacies and homes.

Britain’s at-home tests use QR codes that enable testers to report results directly to the government.

In mid-January the Australia’s peak pharmacy body said the Federal Government’s undersupply of RATs was compromising the health and safety of pharmacy workers and the general public.

Industries across logistics and retail, disability and aged care have also reported lack of access to RATs is forcing workers off the job in droves.

Michele O’Neil, president of the ACTU, said the petition was driven by the Morrison government’s propensity to shift responsibility onto individuals over the course of the pandemic.

“Again and again this government has shifted costs onto individuals, leaving working people to fend for themselves,” O’Neil said.

“Once again Australia is lagging behind other developed countries in our response to the pandemic,” she said.

“The costs being incurred by low paid workers who are required to buy their own tests are appalling.”

O’Neil said the Morrison government now had access to enough RATs to make them free and accessible for all Australians.

“RATs are a critical part of healthcare for our entire population and should be free and accessible for anyone who needs them,” she said.

Cassandra Goldie, chief executive of ACOSS, said that for many low income workers the decision to buy a RAT “means a missed meal or a bill that can’t be paid on time — those are real-time decisions which cannot be put off”.

“People who have the least have borne the brunt of this pandemic for over two years. But the government’s announcement last week to give tax deductions for COVID tests gives greater assistance to those on higher incomes,” Goldie said.

The statement, signed by the collective groups argues that the current distribution model centred on private retail sales to individuals and businesses “is not fit for purpose”.

“It leaves too many behind and too often the financial means of people will determine whether they have adequate access to RATs. This leaves the whole community vulnerable,” the statement said.

“Free and accessible RATs for all are needed to limit the spread and keep the whole community safe — not just those who can afford to pay.”