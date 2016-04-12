Thousands of people are calling for Nike to sever ties with Donald Trump

Nike has a connection with presidential candidate Donald Trump — and thousands are calling for the tie to be severed.

The athletic apparel company’s flagship Niketown store in New York City is located in a space owned by Trump.

A petition from the California-based progressive advocacy organisation Courage Campaign calls for Nike to announce plans to relocate the flagship store after its lease expires in 2017.

According to the Courage Campaign, more than 34,000 people have signed the petition since it launched last month.

“Earlier this year, Nike immediately dropped Manny Pacquiao for his abhorrent remarks on same-sex couples,” Laura Leavitt, the campaign manager of the Courage Campaign, said in a statement. “It cut ties with Maria Sharapova right away after she announced that she failed a drug test. But when Trump mocks a disabled reporter, makes sexist, racist and xenophobic comments, and encourages violence at political events — Nike does nothing.”

Nike wouldn’t be the first company to make a public statement against Trump.

Macy’s severed financial ties with Trump after he made a speech accusing the Mexican government of sending rapists and murderers across the border. The speech also resulted in NBC, Univision, and the Mexican media company Televisa announcing they would not show Trump’s Miss Universe Organisation beauty pageants.

Nike didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

