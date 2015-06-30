Furious customers are calling on Macy's to fire Donald Trump

Getty Images Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete and business mogul/TV personality Donald Trump (R) attend the Success by Trump fragrance launch at Macy’s Herald Square on April 18, 2012 in New York City.

Nearly 700,000 people have signed a petition calling on Macy’s to fire Donald Trump.

NBC cut ties with Trump for calling Mexican immigrants rapists and drug runners. Those comments stemmed from a speech in which he announced his intention to run for president.

Now, some consumers argue Macy’s should follow suit and dump the businessman.

“Macy’s has a special deal with Donald Trump. Trump is their de facto spokesperson,” according to the petition on MoveOn.org. “They invest in developing Trump’s brand, promote him in advertising, and sell his clothing line and fragrance at their locations. In the past, they have held major Trump-focused events at Macy’s Herald Square.”

Trump’s clothing collection, which features primarily business clothing, is sold through Macy’s. Items include $US70 dress shirts and $US65 ties.

Macy’s also sells Trump’s fragrance, which is called “Success.”

Trump has also been featured in a Macy’s commercial.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Two years ago, people petitioned Macy’s to fire Donald Trump after he made comments that were allegedly sexist and denied climate change.

At the time, Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren defended Trump, saying “ours is a free society compromised [sic] of a wide range of viewpoints,” according to The Huffington Post.

We’ve reached out to Macy’s and Trump’s representatives for comment and will update if we hear back.

Other retailers who carry Trump’s merchandise include Overstock.com and Amazon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.