Fans Of British Cadbury Chocolate Are Petitioning Hershey And Staging A Boycott Until Its Allowed Back In The US

REUTERS/Darren Staples A worker stacks bars of chocolate at Cadbury World in Birmingham, central England, October 7, 2008.

Fans of British chocolate are petitioning for Hershey to stop banning the product from entering the US.

The petition on MoveOn.org has nearly 15,000 signatures.

“Of one of your weaknesses comes in the shape of a Toffee Crisp, Maltesers, Yorkie, Cadbury, or Rolo your taste buds may soon be challenged,” the petition reads.

Hershey recently struck up a deal with Let’s Buy British Imports to stop imports of Cadbury products made overseas, reports Tatiana Schlossberg at The New York Times.

The company will also stop importing British Kit Kat bars, Toffee Crisps, and Yorkie chocolate bars.

Fans of chocolate manufactured in Britain say it tastes better than American-made chocolate.

A Hershey’s representative told The New York Times that the company has the rights to manufacture Cadbury chocolate in America using different recipes, and that importing British chocolate is an infringement.

American fans of British chocolate are furious about the agreement.

In addition to the online petition, protestors have started the hashtag #BoycottHershey.