This Petition Asking Macy's To Dump Donald Trump Has Gone Viral

Nearly half a million people have endorsed a letter at SignOn.org urging Macy’s to to sever ties with Donald Trump, one of its many spokespeople. The letter accuses Trump of being sexist and of spreading false ideas about President Obama’s citizenship and global warming. Over 465,000 people have put their signatures on the letter.



Here it is:

“Recently, Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren sent Donald Trump a letter touting how excited Macy’s was to be working with Trump and promising to expand Trump’s brand even further than it already is.

But, why is Macy’s celebrating Trump?

Donald Trump engages in especially unpleasant, nasty and despicable behaviour. He has:

– Long engaged in sexist behaviour. Trump has a long record of personally attacking women he disagrees by calling them “unattractive,” ugly or fat. He once sent a target a personal note telling her that she has the “face of a dog.” Not even his own daughter is immune to Trump’s sexism. While referring to his daughter, Trump observed: “She does have a very nice figure…if [she] weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

– Hypocritically complained about jobs being shipped overseas to China, despite the fact that almost his entire clothing line sold at Macy’s is made in China and other Asian nations.

– Use his public platform to deny the reality of climate change. Following Hurricane Sandy, Trump publicly declared: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

– Perpetuated the racially charged birther conspiracy, repeatedly arguing that President Obama has been lying and was not born in the United States.

The list goes on. But the point remains, Macy’s should dump Trump.

Macy’s boasts about its social responsibility policy, which reads: “There is no shortage of talk about the obligation of public companies to be socially responsible to the people and communities where they do business. At Macy’s, Inc., we hold those same beliefs – along with a belief that actions speak louder than words when it comes to helping tackle some of the toughest problems facing us today.”

Indeed Macy’s. Actions speak louder than words. So, act and dump Trump.”

Trump isn’t bothered by the critics and told Bloomberg Businessweek earlier this month that “the fact is that there’s a large group of people who like Donald Trump and what Donald Trump says.”

The billionaire was recently mocked after he offered to donate $5 million to the charity of President Obama’s choice if he revealed his birth certificate.

