Bryce Dallas Howard is looking for answers in the first teaser for 'Pete's Dragon'

Jason Guerrasio
Disney‘Pete’s Dragon.’

In 1977 Disney combined live-action and cartoons for the light-hearted “Pete’s Dragon,” which followed the adventures of an orphan boy and his magical dragon.  

For 2016 the movie is getting a more modern redo. This time, Pete has been living on his own in the woods for the last six years, and his dragon is not a cartoon but in CGI. 

The first teaser of “Pete’s Dragon,” out August 12, shows off a more thrilling story with Bryce Dallas Howard and Robert Redford as the pair who try to figure out who Pete is — and his “imaginary” friend. 

Watch it below:

 

 

