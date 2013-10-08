Nobel Prize Winner Peter Higgs Explains How The Large Hadron Collider Works

British physicist Peter Higgs along with Belgian physicist Francois Englert won the 2013 Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for the theory of how particles acquire mass, proposed nearly 50 years ago.

In this theory, a particle obtains mass through interactions with the Higgs particle.

This idea was confirmed in July 2012 by the discovery of a Higgs particle at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The LHC smashes together beams of protons at nearly the speed of light.

In a video posted by Science Museum, Higgs explains how the largest particle collider in the world works.

