Hilarious pass during English soccer match shows that fluorescent uniforms are a terrible idea

In an age when uniform and kit manufacturers such as Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas are constantly trying to outdo each other and win the affections of fans and players alike, the one thing we have learned is that anything goes.

One uniform colour that has become far more common in recent years, starting with the popularity of the University of Oregon football team, is flourescent yellow. That has now spilled over into soccer, which led to one hilarious moment in England’s League One.

Peterborough United was playing Northampton this weekend and Peterborough is one of the growing number of football teams with flourescent away kits. Unfortunately for Michael Bostwick, that is the same colour worn by stewards at the game.

#PUFC might want to re-think next year's away kit… Michael Bostwick looks for the left-back… & finds a steward.pic.twitter.com/LlqnFTbnsj — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) November 21, 2016

The irony here, of course, is that the stewards, who are on hand for safety reasons, wear flourescent so that they easily stand out. That no longer appears to be the case.

Luckily for Bostwick, Peterborough went on to win 1-0.

