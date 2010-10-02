It Is Still All About America And Its Almighty Consumer

Analyst Peter Zeihan examines global economies — whether the United States is in for another recession, China’s economic mirage and the demographics behind Germany’s current market strength.



*This report is reprinted with permission of STRATFOR. It may not be reprinted by any other party without express permission of STRATFOR.

For more reports, visit www.stratfor.com



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.