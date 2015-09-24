Peter Warne is taking over as chair of Macquarie Bank

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Independent director Peter Warne is taking over as chairman of Macquarie Bank.

He replaces Kevin McCann, chairman for the last four years, in March next year.

Warne has been a director of Macquarie since 2007. He was a director of the Sydney Futures Exchange and served as deputy chairman. He became a director of the ASX Limited when the SFE merged with ASX in 2006.

Today he paid tribute to the outgoing chairman: “Kevin is highly regarded by the Australian business community. He has a distinguished record of service to corporate Australia, philanthropy and to public service.”

McCann replaced founding chairman, the late David Clarke, when he fell ill.

