Former State Department Official: There's Video Of An American Official Receiving Oral Sex On Top Of Saddam's Palace

Former State Department Official Peter Van Buren is charging that there is video footage of a high-ranking State Department VIP receiving oral sex from “another State Department officer not his wife, or even his journalist mistress of the time” and that this took place on the roof of Iraq’s Republican Palace, during America’s occupation of that country. Buren has written a book, “We Meant Well: How I Helped Lose The Battle For The Hearts And Minds of The Iraqi People” and is in a protracted battle with his former employer about the details contained in it.



Buren was in fact recently fired for disclosing what the State Department says is sensitive information in his book.

In a post on his blog today, Van Buren was making a point about what the State Department considers appropriate behaviour and inappropriate behaviour. He cited a foreign service agent who once posed for Playboy magazine, debauched drunken parties in Baghdad that featured cross-dressing males, etc.

And then he drops the bombshell:

What if a video existed that showed a prominent State Department VIP on the roof of the Republican Palace in Baghdad receiving, um, pleasure of an oral nature from another State Department officer not his wife, or even his journalist mistress of the time? What if that video has been passed around among Marine Security Guards at the Embassy to the point where it is considered “viral” with many copies made? What if the Deputy Chief of Mission, hand in hand with the Diplomatic Security chief (RSO) at the time, decided that the whole thing needed to be swept under the rug and made to go away, at least until some blogger got a hold of it.

According to a Lisa Rein’s Washington Post report on his dismissal, the State Department had eight specific reasons for firing Van Buren.

He was charged with eight violations of State Department policy. They include linking in his blog to documents on WikiLeaks; failing to clear each blog posting with his bosses; displaying a “lack of candor” during interviews with diplomatic security officers; leaking allegedly sensitive and classified information in his book; and using “bad judgement’ by criticising Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and then-presidential candidate Michelle Bachmann on his blog.

A press inquiry sent to Van Buren at the time of this writing has not yet been returned. We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE 12:23 PM: Another blogger, DiploPundit, who monitors the State Department referred to this supposed video:

While we do not consider ourselves prudish, we’d feel more comfortable if our higher office candidates are better vetted, zippered up outside the bedrooms, and what is it they used to say in the old days? — do not dip their pens in the company’s inkwell.

Frankly, shagging a co-worker on the rooftop of the “mothership” in broad daylight, in the middle of a shooting war, where work is 24/7, with the helicopter’s camera possibly rolling does not really reflect good judgment, discretion or self-control. Not even if/when it happens during coffee break — because you gotta be nuts!?!!

