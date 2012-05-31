Hedge Funder Peter Thiel Taught A Class At Stanford — Here Are Some Of The Coolest Things We Learned

Photo: www.acceleratingfuture.com

Venture capitalist and hedge fund manager Peter Thiel just finished guest teaching a course at Stanford University, where he gets to impart his wisdom on hungry minds.Obviously we can just add this to the laundry list of reasons why we wish we were back in school.



Luckily though, one of those hungry minds is Blake Masters, a third year student at Stanford’s Law school who is kind enough to blog about his notes and let us publish them.

Here’s his idea behind the class:

Details are well understood; the big picture remains unclear. A fundamental challenge—in business as in life—is to integrate the micro and macro such that all things make sense…. Humanities majors may well learn a great deal about the world. But they don’t really learn career skills through their studies. Engineering majors, conversely, learn in great technical detail. But they might not learn why, how, or where they should apply their skills in the workforce. The best students, workers, and thinkers will integrate these questions into a cohesive narrative. This course aims to facilitate that process.

Is your mind blown yet? If not, keep going, we’ve collected the most awesome points from Thiel’s class.

Pencils up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.