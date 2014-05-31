Peter Thiel's Infamous Interview Question Is Now The Basis Of The 'Tinder For Jobs' App

Venture Capitalist Peter Thiel always asks one question when interviewing potential candidates for a job: “What is something you believe that nearly no one agrees with you on?”

That same question is now the basis of Blonk, the app billed as the “Tinder for jobs” that pairs job seekers and employers in a matchmaking process. Users who are looking for a job swipe through job openings and can decide if they’re interested. Employers can swipe through users to find potential candidates. And if a job seeker and employer match up, they can chat in the app.

In order to publish a profile on Blonk, though, every user needs to record themselves answering Thiel’s famous question. You get 20 seconds to explain what you believe in that nobody agrees with you on, or essentially what makes you stand out from the crowd.

Instead of simply emailing your standard resume and cover letter, this gives an employer the potential to actually see who you are and get to know you a bit more personally. And it seems like Blonk is slowly catching on, even though it’s only been around a couple months.

According to one of the app’s cofounders, Tom Page, Blonk features 250 job positions from 50 startups and has 1450 candidates who are looking for a job. And it’s got a success story already. Through the app, Jonathan Osacky was hired by Slice in Palo Alto, California.

You can download Blonk for iPhone and Android.

And here’s the app in the flesh:

