Peter Thiel: Startup CEOs Shouldn't Pay Themselves More Than $150,000

Photo: Esther Dyson

Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes startup CEOs shouldn’t pay themselves more than $150,000, even if they’ve raised a significant Series A.He believes a higher salary shows the CEO isn’t motivated. It makes him or her appear uncaring about the startup and its future.



Reid Hoffmann, Thiel points out, only paid himself $15,000 at LinkedIn.

