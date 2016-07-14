Peter Thiel is speaking at the Republican National Convention

Peter Thiel is going to be speaking at the Republican National Convention (RNC), a spokesperson for the billionaire investor confirmed to Recode.

Thiel, an early investor in Facebook and cofounder of PayPal, is one of Donald Trump’s most high-profile supporters in the technology industry.

The presumptive Republican nominee for president has been largely unpopular in the Silicon Valley over his arguably racist policies, including a ban on Muslim immigration and calling Mexican immigrants rapists.

(Even Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook — which Thiel sits on the board of — has taken a veiled dig at Trump, calling for people to “help build bridges” instead of walls.)

But Peter Thiel, an outspoken libertarian, was picked as one of Trump’s delegates in California during the primaries.

There’s no word yet as to what the investor and entrepreneur will be discussing at the RNC, which kicks off on July 18 and runs through July 21. We do know he will be speaking on the fourth night — the same night as Trump, as well as Florida governor Rick Scott, and former NFL player Tim Tebow.

Peter Thiel has made headlines recently after it emerged he has been secretly funding a decade-long legal war against Gawker, a snarky gossip site and news network. Thiel’s campaign raised uncomfortable questions about freedom of the press and the influence of the rich and powerful, but was ultimately successful: Gawker has declared bankruptcy, and its future is uncertain.

In June, news broke that Apple is refusing to aid the RNC, as it has done in previous years, “citing Donald Trump’s controversial comments about women, immigrants and minorities,” Politico reported.

