Peter Thiel Says Valleywag Is 'Silicon Valley Equivalent Of Al Qaeda'

Early Facebook investor and hedge fund manager Peter Thiel has no reason to like Valleywag, Gawker Media’s tech gossip column, or Owen Thomas, its departing editor. During Thomas’s two years at Valleywag, he took numerous shots at Facebook and Thiel, including publicly outing him.



But calling Valleywag a terrorist organisation is a little over the top.

Specifically, in an interview with Thomson Reuters’ PEHub, Thiel calls Valleywag “the Silicon Valley equivalent of Al Qaeda.” He adds:

You think Valleywag is a like a terrorist organisation?

Yes, in that it scares everybody. It’s terrible for the Valley, which is supposed to be about people who are willing to think out loud and be different. I think they should be described as terrorists, not as writers or reporters. I don’t understand the psychology of people who would kill themselves and blow up buildings, and I don’t understand people who would spend their lives being angry; it just seems unhealthy.

Read the entire interview at PEHub →

