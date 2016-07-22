Peter Thiel is going to talk about being gay in tonight's RNC speech

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel is about to become the first Republican National Convention speaker to openly discuss his sexuality on stage.

In a new story out from Max Chafkin and Lizette Chapman on Bloomberg, some details of Thiel’s upcoming speech have been revealed. Sources told Bloomberg that Thiel plans to discuss his identity as a gay man in his RNC speech Thursday night. Thiel’s speech will also echo Trump’s scepticism about recent US wars in the Middle East and voice his support Trump’s economic expertise, the source said.

Thiel, who cofounded PayPal and launched venture capital firm Founders Fund, was recently revealed to have funded numerous lawsuits against Gawker Media after the site published a story highlighting his sexuality. Thiel has so far been the biggest name in Silicon Valley to support Trump and is also a delegate for California’s 12th Congressional district.

Bloomberg notes that many of Thiel’s portfolio companies might benefit if Trump is elected, since they operate in highly regulated industries like healthcare, education and aerospace.

Thiel would benefit under a Trump presidency, Bloomberg argues, because he wants the power that Trump could deliver. Since Trump frequently campaigns on the idea that the current system is “rigged,” Thiel is betting on his portfolio companies having more power and more freedom to disrupt the older, established system if Trump is elected.

And having a sympathetic ear in the White House could be particularly beneficial to portfolio company Palantir, which works with numerous government agencies. Palantir has been valued at $20 billion but hasn’t yet become profitable. According to Bloomberg, half of the company’s sales come from the National Security Agency, FBI and branches of the US Department of Defence. Palantir is also currently trying to win some of the US Army’s $25 billion business and is suing the Army on the grounds that it’s biased toward contractors it’s worked with for long periods of time.

Head over to Bloomberg for a closer look into the contradictions between Thiel’s long-held views and Trump’s platform, and more on what viewer’s can expect from tonight’s speech.

