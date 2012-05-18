Facebook Investor Peter Thiel Reveals The Two Areas He Would Short Right Now

Photo: www.acceleratingfuture.com

Hedge funder, VC investors, and early Facebook investor Peter Thiel just gave a presentation at a Credit Suisse conference.An attendee told us a few of the points he made:



Thiel would be short Europe.

He’d be short Emerging Market “crony capitalism.”

Thiel expects more deleveraging globally.

He sees clean tech as being “increasingly toxic.” Asking for more government subsidies in the middle of a government spending bubble is a recipe for disaster.”

Apparently, he was fairly mum on a number of things due to tomorrow’s Facebook IPO.

