Facebook Investor Peter Thiel Reveals The Two Areas He Would Short Right Now

Joe Weisenthal
Peter Thiel

Photo: www.acceleratingfuture.com

Hedge funder, VC investors, and early Facebook investor Peter Thiel just gave a presentation at a Credit Suisse conference.An attendee told us a few of the points he made:

  • Thiel would be short Europe.
  • He’d be short Emerging Market “crony capitalism.”
  • Thiel expects more deleveraging globally.
  • He sees clean tech as being “increasingly toxic.” Asking for more government subsidies in the middle of a government spending bubble is a recipe for disaster.”

Apparently, he was fairly mum on a number of things due to tomorrow’s Facebook IPO.

