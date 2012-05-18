Facebook Investor Peter Thiel Reveals The Two Areas He Would Short Right Now

Photo: www.acceleratingfuture.com
Hedge funder, VC investors, and early Facebook investor Peter Thiel just gave a presentation at a Credit Suisse conference.An attendee told us a few of the points he made:
- Thiel would be short Europe.
- He’d be short Emerging Market “crony capitalism.”
- Thiel expects more deleveraging globally.
- He sees clean tech as being “increasingly toxic.” Asking for more government subsidies in the middle of a government spending bubble is a recipe for disaster.”
Apparently, he was fairly mum on a number of things due to tomorrow’s Facebook IPO.
