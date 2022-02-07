Peter Thiel, one of Facebook’s first investors, is resigning from Meta’s board of directors

Peter Thiel. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times

Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel is stepping down from the board of Facebook parent company, Meta.

Thiel was one of the social media giant’s first investors and board members.

He’s stepping away to focus on supporting pro-Trump candidates in the midterm elections, The New York Times reported.

Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel is stepping down from the board of Facebook’s parent company later this year, the company said on Monday.

The exit of one of the company most notable and most politically conservative board members comes as Facebook deals with yet another crisis, this time of outside confidence in its vision for the future and its ability to rebuild its vital advertising infrastucture in the face of a crackdown on user privacy from several fronts.

Thiel has been with Facebook since the beginning, as its first outside investor and one of its original board members, having joined back in April 2005 after giving the young company $500,000 for a little more than a 10% stake. He became a mentor and confidante to founder Mark Zuckerberg, who has credited Thiel with teaching him how to lead his company. Thiel is also credited as the mastermind behind Zuckerberg’s continued and immovable leadership position due to the way shares of Facebook are broken up and his additional role as board chair.

“I’m deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook, which last year changed the name of its corporate name to Meta, explained that Thiel will not seek re-election to the board at the company’s May annual shareholder meeting. It last month added to its board Tony Xu, the CEO and founder of DoorDash. Zuckerberg added of Thiel, “We’ve always known that at some point he would devote his time to other interests.”

Those interests are political, according to a report in The New York Times. Thiel, a staunch right-wing conservative and supporter of Donald Trump, is said to be leaving Facebook in part to focus more of his attention on the upcoming midterm elections. Thiel is seeking to elect pro-Trump candidates during the upcoming midterm elections in November, The Times said. In addition to his political activities and fundraising, Thiel heads up his venture capital firm Founders Fund, chairs Palantir, which he cofounded, and was a founder of PayPal. He’s a leading member of what’s been dubbed the “PayPal mafia,” a group of powerful tech players that had early success with the payments technology and have gone on to be even more influential. Thiel also funded the lawsuit by Hulk Hogan against media gossip site Gawker, which put it out of business.

“It has been a privilege to work with one of the great entrepreneurs of our time,” Thiel said in a press release. “Mark Zuckerberg’s intelligence, energy, and conscientiousness are tremendous. His talents will serve Meta well as he leads the company into a new era.”

Thiel’s conservative politics have often been at the forefront of his advising of Zuckerberg. He’s reportedly a person who urged Zuckerberg to not take action on political speech or advertsising on Facebook platforms, despite their role in proliferating misinformation and disinformation and the manipulation of Facebook itself by foriegn governments. The two men also had a private meeting with then president Trump. As Trump’s rhetoric became increasingly violent and more frequently false, Zuckerberg refused to deplatform him.

The Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection proved a breaking point on social media for Trump, and he was subsequently banned from Facebook and Twitter. Since then, conservative politicians, a few of whom Thiel openly supports, have accused Facebook of cencoring Right-wing views. Last year, Thiel, in a discussion with Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested that Facebook “overreached” in its banning of Trump, who will be allowed bacl on the platform in 2022.

“I’m on Facebook’s board so I have to be careful with what I say here, but the de-platforming of President Trump two was really quite extraordinary,” Thiel said. “When you have Angela Merkel and Obrador from Mexico saying that the tech platforms have been too anti-Trump, too mean to Mr. Trump, that tells you that you’ve really overreached.”

