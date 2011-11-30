Some Similarities Between Billionaire Peter Thiel And Homeless Ray Kachel

New Yorker columnist George Packer has profiled billionaire Peter Thiel and homeless Ray Kachel, and yesterday he wrote a published a short discussion of how the two men are similar.



In short they’re both outsiders, alienated from establishment.

Thiel is a conservative libertarian who devotes his fortune to busting the education bubble, finding a cure for ageing and developing technology from science fiction. Kachel is a liberal activist who devotes his time to causes like Occupy Wall Street where he joined the anti-fracking contingent.

PayPal’s founder, Thiel is a progenitor of the social web. Kachel is obsessed with Twitter. The homeless man also shares Thiel’s interest in science fiction.

