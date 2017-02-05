It looks like there's an opening to be Peter Thiel's personal assistant --  here's what it takes

Venture capitalist, New Zealand citizen, and Trump adviser Peter Thiel seems to be looking for a new assistant, who must be available 24/7 at his beck and call.
The position would give someone a front row seat into what’s happening in the world, both politically and in technology — but that responsibility comes with a need for “professionalism, tact, discretion, and judgment,” according to a job listing posted on LinkedIn by Thiel Capital.
Beyond attending to Thiel’s every whim as a personal valet, there’s also responsibilities related to Thiel’s medical needs. Thiel has a noted interest in life-extension medicine, including transfusions of young people’s blood.
Here’s what it takes to be Thiel’s assistant, per the job listing:
- Available 24/7 by cell phone and email
- Available for extensive and last minute travel with our President
- Organising, stocking, and managing our president’s closet and personal-care supplies
- Handling medical logistical responsibilities
- Tracking and reminding executive of family obligations
- Packing, unpacking, and acting as a valet for President when he is travelling
- Managing and arranging all personal appointments
- Being pro-active and anticipating President’s needs and expectations
- Demonstrate composure, tact, and flexibility, regardless of competing priorities
- Ability to maintain the highest standard of confidentiality
- A strong work ethic: “No task is too big or small”
If that’s appealing to you, then applications are still open here.
Business Insider has reached out to Thiel directly for confirmation that the listing is legitimate.
