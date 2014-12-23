Peter Thiel: Why Mentorship Is Tricky For Tech Companies

In his book “Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How To Build the Future,” serial entrepreneur Peter Thiel’s advice often goes against traditional thinking.

The idea of mentorship is no exception. Here, he shrugs off the notion that having a smart set of advisors around is any indicator of whether or not your startup will succeed.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Graham Flanagan.

