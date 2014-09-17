Peter Thiel, Marc Andreessen, And Marissa Mayer Want To Teach You 'How To Start A Startup'

Joe Corrigan/Getty Images Some of the top investors and entrepreneurs are offering free classes on how to start a startup.’

Some of the most prominent investors and entrepreneurs are joining startup incubator Y Combinator’s Sam Altman to teach a class called “How to Start a Startup,” starting next week.

The 20-session course will be taught at Stanford within its computer science department. But all videos, reading materials, and assignments will be posted online on Altman’s website, so anyone can follow the class content for free.

Altman, Y Combinator’s president, will teach the first two sessions. But from Sept. 30, he will be inviting a star-studded lineup of guest lecturers, including Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Marc Andreessen, Ron Conway, and Marissa Mayer. They will cover topics from business strategy and monopoly to how to raise money.

Altman said on the class website:

“We’ll cover how to come up with ideas and evaluate them, how to get users and grow, how to do sales and marketing, how to hire, how to raise money, company culture, operations and management, business strategy, and more. You can’t teach everything necessary to succeed in starting a company, but I suspect we can teach a surprising amount. We’ve tried to take some of the best speakers from the past 9 years of Y Combinator dinners and arrange them in a way that will hopefully make sense.”

Here’s the full course schedule:

Date Speaker Topic 9/23/14 Sam Altman, President, Y Combinator Welcome, and Ideas, Products, Teams and Execution Part I 9/25/14 Sam Altman, President, Y Combinator Ideas, Products, Teams and Execution Part II 9/30/14 Paul Graham, Founder, Y Combinator How to Have Ideas and How to Get Started 10/2/14 Adora Cheung, Founder, Homejoy Building Product, Talking to Users, and Growing 10/7/14 Peter Thiel, Founder, Paypal & Palantir, and Partner, Founders Fund Business Strategy and Monopoly Theory 10/9/14 Alex Schultz, VP Growth, Facebook Growth 10/14/14 Kevin Hale, Founder, Wufoo and Partner, Y Combinator How to Build Products Users Love, Part I 10/16/14 TBA 10/21/14 Marc Andreessen, Founder, Andreessen Horowitz and Founder, Netscape Ron Conway, Founder, SV Angel Ben Silbermann, Founder & CEO, Pinterest How to Raise Money 10/23/14 Alfred Lin, Former COO, Zappos and Partner, Sequoia Capital Company Culture and Buliding a Team, Part I 10/28/14 Patrick and John Collison,Founders, Stripe Company Culture and Building a Team, Part II 10/30/14 Aaron Levie, Founder, Box Sales and Marketing 11/4/14 Reid Hoffman, Partner, Greylock Ventures and Founder, LinkedIn TBA 11/6/14 Keith Rabois, Partner, Khosla Ventures How to Operate 11/11/14 Ben Horowitz, Founder, Andreessen Horowitz, and Founder, and Opsware How to Manage 11/13/14 Marissa Mayer, CEO, Yahoo TBA 11/18/14 Hosain Rahman, Founder, Jawbone How to Build Products Users Love, Part II 11/20/14 Kirsty Nathoo and Carolynn Levy, Partners, Y Combinator Mechanics–Legal, Finance, HR, etc. 12/2/14 TBA 12/4/14 Sam Altman, President, Y Combinator Closing Thoughts and Later-Stage Advice

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

