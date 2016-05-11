Billionaire VC Peter Thiel is selling his San Francisco mansion for $9.25 million

Peter Thiel, a billionaire co-founder of PayPal and a partner at Founders Fund, is apparently moving out of his mansion in San Francisco’s Marina District.
The billionaire venture capitalist has listed the massive two-in-one property for $9.25 million.
It has some pretty extravagant features, including a penthouse lounge, elevator, and panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Palace of Fine Arts.
Thiel also reportedly owns property in Los Angeles and on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
It's just across the street from the Palace of Fine Arts, which you can spot from various points in the home.
With a total of 7,000 square feet of living space, this property is massive. It actually used to be made up of two separate houses, which were combined into one by Remick Architects and Master Builders.
One of the best parts of this home, though, is its expansive roof deck. From one side, you'll get another close-up look at the Palace of Fine Arts.
