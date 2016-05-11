Billionaire VC Peter Thiel is selling his San Francisco mansion for $9.25 million

Peter Thiel, a billionaire co-founder of PayPal and a partner at Founders Fund, is apparently moving out of his mansion in San Francisco’s Marina District.

The billionaire venture capitalist has listed the massive two-in-one property for $9.25 million.

It has some pretty extravagant features, including a penthouse lounge, elevator, and panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Palace of Fine Arts.

Thiel also reportedly owns property in Los Angeles and on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The home is situated behind a large gate at the end of a private path. OpenHouse It's just across the street from the Palace of Fine Arts, which you can spot from various points in the home. OpenHouse Golden Gate Bridge views are another major selling point. OpenHouse With a total of 7,000 square feet of living space, this property is massive. It actually used to be made up of two separate houses, which were combined into one by Remick Architects and Master Builders. OpenHouse Every inch of living space seems to be taking advantage of the home's ideal location. OpenHouse Even this bathroom has a direct view of the outdoors. OpenHouse The decor is somewhat muted, but stylish. OpenHouse The kitchen is expansive and can be accessed by a separate set of stairs. OpenHouse The dining room is set up for more formal occasions. OpenHouse This library and work space has its own set of wide windows. OpenHouse In total, the home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and one half-bath. OpenHouse This bedroom has an attached sitting area with direct outside access. OpenHouse Another bedroom has some unique wallpaper. OpenHouse One of the best parts of this home, though, is its expansive roof deck. From one side, you'll get another close-up look at the Palace of Fine Arts. OpenHouse From another, you'll get sweeping views of the city. OpenHouse This looks like an excellent place to relax on a warm day. OpenHouse The luxurious compound is certainly fit for a Silicon Valley billionaire. OpenHouse

