Peter Thiel Is Taking Human Growth Hormone In Hope Of Living To 120

Alana Kakoyiannis Thiel wants to live for a long time yet.

The US tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel is taking human growth hormone (HGH) pills as part of his quest to live until he is 120-years-old. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, the PayPal co-founder and Facebook investor explained how he hopes the technology will see his lifespan dramatically increased.

Thiel is asked about his thoughts on “the extension of human life” — something he thinks a lot about. Thiel is famous for his belief that human life could be extended dramatically, if only we could figure out the medical science and technology required to achieve that. He explains that he takes the pills on a daily basis and claims HGH “helps maintain muscle mass, so it’s less likely to get bone injuries and arthritis and stuff like that, as you get older.”

At one point the venture capitalist does concede there’s a worry that HGH increases his risk of getting cancer. HGH makes things — like cells — grow, after all. But he says: “I’m hopeful that we’ll get cancer cured in the next decade.”

Thiel, now aged 47 and with a net worth in excess of £2 billion, also mentions other lifestyle choices he’s made in order to reach an age riper than most. Thiel says he’s invested in a lot of bio-technology companies, and reveals he tries to follow a strict paleo diet. He’s also in the sugar is the enemy camp: he has limited his intake.

“Paleo won’t get you to 120,” he adds, but he feels it will contribute. “We need to technology and innovation to lead longer and healthier lives”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.