Here's When Peter Thiel Realised He'd Become An Adult

Despite being one of the most successful venture capitalists in Silicon Valley, Peter Thiel, author of “Zero to One” and self made billionaire, is a little unsure of whether or not he considers himself a grown-up.
There is, however, one moment that does stand out for him.
Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional Camera by Graham Flanagan.
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.