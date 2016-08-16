Peter Thiel: 'Gawker violated my privacy and cashed in on it'

Peter Thiel has weighed in on the sale of Gawker Media.

The billionaire investor wrote an op-ed published in The New York Times Monday. He discussed why he chose to begin his battle with Gawker, which began when Gawker outed him in 2007.

Here’s how Thiel describes it:

“I also know what it feels like to have one’s own privacy violated. In 2007, I was outed by the online gossip blog Gawker. It wasn’t so many years ago, but it was a different time: Gay men had to navigate a world that wasn’t always welcoming, and often faced difficult choices about how to live safely and with dignity. In my case, Gawker decided to make those choices for me. I had begun coming out to people I knew, and I planned to continue on my own terms. Instead, Gawker violated my privacy and cashed in on it.”

Thiel — who secretly funded several lawsuits against Gawker Media, including the high-profile Hulk Hogan suit that bankrupted Gawker Media and its founder, Nick Denton — published the op-ed as final bids for Gawker Media are due by 5 p.m. Monday.

Thiel went on to say he plans to continue supporting Hulk Hogan, who’s real name is Terry Bollea, in his case against Gawker — and says he “would gladly support” anyone else in the same position.

Read Thiel’s full piece over on The New York Times’ website.

