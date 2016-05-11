Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is reportedly on Trump's finance team

Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel is on Donald Trump’s campaign finance team, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Thiel, who is cofounder of PayPal and a partner at Founders Fund, is also named on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s list of California delegates, as reported earlier today.

According to the CNN report, a Trump campaign adviser said Thiel, along with New York investor Anthony Scaramucci are both assisting with Trump’s fundraising efforts.

Those efforts come as Trump looks ahead to the general election, where he faces a deficit compared to his potential Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, who is still fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination has been raising millions of dollars off of the real-estate billionaire’s controversial rhetoric. That rhetoric, according to CNN’s report, is what’s caused wealthy GOP donors to shy away from Trump.

A spokesperson for Thiel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

