Peter Thiel might be Donald Trump's ambassador to Germany

Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel has been in talks to be the next United States ambassador to Germany, reports the New York Post.

Thiel, President-elect Donald Trump’s most prominent supporter in Silicon Valley, has repeatedly said that he has no interest in government work — but, earlier this week, rumours circulated that Thiel was mulling a bid for governor of California.

The New York Post spoke with sources close to Thiel, who suggested that he might see a German ambassadorship as a stepping stone into politics, or merely a way to get out from the wave of negativity he’s facing in Silicon Valley in the wake of his controversial support for Trump’s campaign.

Thiel was a cofounder of PayPal, the electronic payment service, and was an early investor in Facebook.

Meanwhile, Trump’s team has ordered all ambassadors appointed by President Obama to leave their posts by Friday, Inauguration Day, signalling a broader shakeup in policy.

The good news for him is that, should he get the job, Peter Thiel already speaks fluent German, having been born in West Germany before coming to the United States as a young child.

Representatives for Donald Trump’s team and Peter Thiel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

