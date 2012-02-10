Peter Thiel: Death Is A Problem That Can Be Solved

Venture capitalist and billionaire Peter Thiel is financing medical research that would possibly extend the human lifespan to 150 years or more.



“There are all these people who say that death is natural, it’s just part of life, and I think that nothing can be further from the truth,” says Thiel.

Silicon Valley billionaires are pouring money into gene research and modifications, and Sonia Arrison, author of 100 Plus: How the Coming Age of Longevity Will Change Everything, says that recently born babies could be the first generation to live to be 150 years old.

Medical discoveries in recent years have allowed us to grow new organs, to create new body parts with 3-D printing, and Thiel says that the research he’s sponsoring is on track to deliver even more breakthroughs to slow down human ageing.

Watch the CBS report below.



