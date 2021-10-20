Peter Thiel says bitcoin at $60,000 is a sure sign the ‘decrepit’ political system is about to implode

Peter Thiel. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel said bitcoin’s surge to $US60,000 ($AU80,176) underscores his view that the US political system is unsustainable, according to The Information.

Thiel railed against President Biden, the Obama administration and central banks, the report said.

Bitcoin’s price surged Wednesday to mark a new all-time high above $US66,000 ($AU88,194).

The US political system is not sustainable and the skyrocketing price of the decentralized cryptocurrency bitcoin underscores that point, says tech billionaire Peter Thiel, according to a report from The Information.

“I don’t know that you should put all your money into bitcoin at $US60,000 ($AU80,176) a bitcoin right now,” Thiel said at a Monday night gathering of the Federalist Society, a conservative law group. “But surely the fact that it is at $US60,000 ($AU80,176) is an extremely hopeful sign. It’s the canary in the coal mine. It’s the most honest market we have in the country, and it’s telling us that this decrepit… regime is just about to blow up,” he said.

The venture capitalist made his comments before bitcoin blasted higher Wednesday to a new all-time record high of $US66,812.68 ($AU89,280) on the back of Tuesday’s trading debut of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first bitcoin-futures exchange-traded fund. The price of the world’s most-traded digital coin overtook the previous all-time high of $US64,804.72 ($AU86,597) logged in April, around the time when crypto exchange Coinbase went public.

Thiel has made crypto-industry investments through VC firms he’s helped establish, including the Founders Fund. He is a backer of 1confirmation, along with Marc Andreessen and Mark Cuban.

Speaking at Monday’s conference hosted by the Stanford Law School chapter of the Federalist Society, Thiel suggested eliminating environmental and immigration laws to balance the US government’s budget, the Information said, adding that in one semi-digression, Thiel called President Joe Biden a “catastrophe.”

He also spoke against “the Clinton-Obama retreads rearranging the deck chairs and mopping the floors” of the Titanic, and against the world’s central banks, saying the US Federal Reserve is a “center-left institution that’s the most overvalued in the entire western world.”

Now is the time where the “one-world state” stops, and with the help of crypto, “we’re going to succeed,” he was quoted as saying.

The Information said a White House spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.