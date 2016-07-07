A Peter Thiel-backed startup that lets companies book meeting rooms has arrived in London

Breather Breather CEO Julien Smith.

Breather, a Silicon Valley startup that lets companies book meeting rooms at short notice, has expanded to London.

If a startup has an important meeting coming up and wants to impress, then a coffee shop or a corner of a cramped coworking space probably isn’t the best option.

Breather lets companies book meeting rooms on-demand through its app. It currently has two London locations: Shoreditch and Soho, but is seeking out more spaces.

Breather One of Breather’s London locations.

CEO Julien Smith is predicting that London will eventually become more popular than Breather in New York, where the company has over 100 locations.

The company launched in San Francisco in 2013 and has since expanded to New York, Montreal, Boston, and Chicago.

Along the way it has picked up investment from Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, Gary Vaynerchuck, and Loic Le Meur.

NOW WATCH: The most advanced warplane ever built just landed in Britain



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.