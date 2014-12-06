Peter Thiel's 'Aha Moment' Isn't What You Think

Peter Thiel, author of “Zero to One” and serial venture capitalist, found success early in his career as one of the founders of Paypal with Elon Musk.

What he learned from that experience and his subsequent meteoric rise is the key ingredient that he now looks for in companies he invests in today.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan.

