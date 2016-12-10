Protesters stormed the stage during Jeremy Corbyn's speech on human rights

Jeremy Corbyn’s speech on human rights on Saturday was interrupted by a group of protesters holding signs that read “Sanction Russia for war crimes.”

The demonstrators were led by British human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who criticised the Labour leader for not demanding action on Syria.

Sky News tweeted a clip of protesters storming the stage mid-speech:

Jeremy Corbyn’s speech had been disrupted by protests led by Peter Tatchell https://t.co/98nguJsSmY

— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 10, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.