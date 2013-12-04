Peter Shankman Is Sending 24 People Home For The Holidays -- One Could Be You

Peter Shankman — an NYC-based entrepreneur, marketer, investor, blogger, etc. — travels all over the world year round. And in his words, “I get a TON of miles.”

This year, he wants to give back from his success. In a post on his personal blog, Shankman offered to fund six round-trip flights for six individual people who might need a little extra help heading home for the holidays.

UPDATE: After our initial post, Shankman received offers from JetBlue and a few other private donors. Now, 24 people and counting have the opportunity to fly home for the holidays totally free. TripIt, MagicJack, and ScotteVest will also give the winners prizes.

In 2012, Shankman sent four people home in the same giveaway. To enter this year, just leave a comment on his website explaining your situation. Easy. No strings attached. And Shankman won’t even judge who wins. His “life-saving” assistant will make the call Dec. 6 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Family in LA and you're broke in NYC? Sister in Miami as you live in Montana? Brother and nephew in Chicago while you work in Vegas?

One woman (currently with 58 upvotes) said she has only seen her husband — a solider stationed in Korea — three months out of the last three years.

In another entry, a California mum weak from breast cancer treatments wants to visit her daughter in Arkansas. They haven’t seen each other in five years. She could also meet up with a dear friend who just underwent surgery in the same town.

Shankman’s team will post the winners Dec. 7 at 10:00 a.m. on Shankman’s blog, Facebook, and Twitter. Because it’s crunch-time for flights, his team needs to hear back by Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

If you’d like donate, contact him at [email protected].

