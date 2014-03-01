Entrepreneur Peter Shankman Got A Ticket For Running In Central Park Too Early In The Morning

Central Park is closed nightly from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., a fact that entrepreneur Peter Shankman just found out the hard way. According to Gothamist, Shankman was stopped by police at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday for running in the park before it was open.

Shankman, an author and marketing pundit who is best known for founding journalism tool Help a Reporter Out, says there were no signs clarifying the rules near where he entered at 63rd Street and Central Park West. Plus, he says he’s done the same run many times without being stopped before.

“Most people who’ve gotten in touch think it’s a bogus charge, and have mentioned end of the month quotas as a reason I didn’t just get a warning,” he said to Gothamist.

Shankman announced the news of his citation via Facebook:

I just got a SUMMONS for running in Central Park at 430am "before it opened." ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME NEW YORK CITY? -- Peter Shankman (@petershankman) February 27, 2014

Here's my actual summons for running in Central Park this morning "before the park opened." SMH. http://t.co/cWDRl3Bkoi -- Peter Shankman (@petershankman) February 27, 2014

Though he made light of the situation the next day:

