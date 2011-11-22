SCHWEIZER: Warren Buffett's Also Cashing In On Congress Insider Trading

Congress officials may not be the only ones taking advantage of insider information discussed in key policy meetings behind closed doors.



Warren Buffett, the go-to advisor on key economic and market matters, also gets information from the private, undisclosed discussions that might help him make smarter trades.

Peter Schweizer, whose book Throw Them All Out details Congressional insider trading, is breaking it all down in the clip below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

• DOUBLE STANDARD: Congress Can Legally Trade On Insider Information While Wall Streeters Go To Jail

• CONGRESS INSIDER TRADING EXPERT: Rep. Bachus’s Denials Are A Joke

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.