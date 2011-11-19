CONGRESS INSIDER TRADING EXPERT: Rep. Bachus's Denials Are A Joke

Congress is reeling from revelations that some representatives use their jobs as personal money-making honey pots, using the information gleaned in their “public service” to trade stocks and cash in on other sleazy schemes.



In the wake of these revelations, which came from Peter Schweizer’s new book, Throw Them All Out, some of the apparently most egregious offenders issued outraged denials, saying that Schweizer’s book was full of “lies.”

Rep. Spencer Bachus, for example, who appears to have parlayed private meetings with Ben Bernanke and Hank Paulson into stock-market gains, said that Schweizer’s claims were totally inaccurate and bogus and that his personal stock trading was the picture of propriety.

Well, we wanted to hear what Schweizer said about that, so we had him in for an interview.

The bottom line?

Schweizer thinks that Bachus’s denials are a joke.

WATCH:

