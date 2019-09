Euro Pacific Capital chief Peter Schiff showed up on Fox Biz to discuss Warren Buffett’s doom-mongering in the NYT today. Schiff tries to thread the needle, saying that Buffett is right that the dollar will collapse, but wrong to think that the bailouts and stimuli we’ve done so far were necessary.



