Peter Schiff Gets Destroyed On TV During Debate About Inflation

Here’s some fun Friday morning viewing!

Gold guy Peter Schiff and economist/investor/hedge fund manager Mark Dow (author of the Behavioural Macro blog) squared off about inflation and gold.

Obviously Schiff did his thing about how the economy is a sham and gold will soar. But Dow calmly dismantled him, pointing out how reality says the exact opposite of what Schiff is claiming it says. Good times.

