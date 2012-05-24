Peter Schiff: The Worst Has Yet To Come

While we experienced a devastating crash in 2009, it was just a preview for the catastrophe that’s coming next, says perma-bear Peter Schiff.



The real crash will come from the “government’s phony cure” for the economic troubles that have swept our nation, Schiff details in his new book The Real Crash: How To Save Yourself And Your Country.

Find out what the crash will look like and why it could have been avoided in the interview with Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Robert Libetti

