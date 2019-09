So, just in case you had any doubt, Peter Schiff is not of the view that the US dollar is a good store of value, or something to flock to if you’re looking for a risk-free asset.



In this TechTicker interview, he calls the greenback a “bottomless pit”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.