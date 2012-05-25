Peter Schiff: Why The Dollar Has Not Collapsed Yet

Peter Schiff thinks that the main reason why the dollar hasn’t collapsed yet is because there’s a false perception that Europe is in worse shape than the United States.



“We are exacerbating our problems,” Schiff tells Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget. “We are going deeper and deeper into debt. It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to have a day of reckoning. It just means when it comes, there’s a lot more to reckon with.”

Watch Peter Schiff explain why the day of reckoning has been delayed for so long below:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Robert Libetti

