Peter Schiff: Please Help Me Boost CNBC's Ratings

Senate candidate and investor Peter Schiff will now be a regular on CNBC. He sent out a note last night saying the Fast Money crew had invited him to be on twice a week.



As such, he’s calling on everyone to watch CNBC again, and boost the networks ratings:

—

Due to your support and viewership, CNBC’s Fast Money has invited me to become a regular guest on their show. I will appear twice weekly, Tuesday and Thursday, whenever my schedule permits. The show runs from 5-6pm EST, and I may appear at any time during the hour.

This is a huge boost to friends of the free market everywhere, and a demonstration of our increasing influence. While we believe in the principles of economic liberty, television networks must respond to ratings first. The fact that CNBC has given me a regular opportunity to share the free market viewpoint is a great credit to that organisation, but it’s up to you to reward them for promoting commentators that speak truth instead of propaganda.

People who oppose the current economic drift in Washington and who abhor the phony advice offered by many Wall Street commentators can take action by tuning in to CNBC every Tuesday and Thursday at 5pm Eastern.

We need to boost their ratings so they boost our message. It’s that simple.

My supporters know that I am not a stock pumper or crony capitalist. I m out there trying to present basic economics to Americans so that our country can prosper. CNBC has given me a good platform. Let s build on it. Thanks for your support.

Cordially,

Peter Schiff

President and Chief Global Strategist

Euro Pacific Capital, Inc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.