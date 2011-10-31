Peter Schiff: More Racist Economics from a Libertarian

Peter Schiff once said, and I paraphrase:



Employers should be able to discriminate based on race.

It is time to cut to the chase with regard to Schiff, Libertarianism, and racism. The libertarians will say, “Well, I want other people to hire based on race, but I would never do that”. So their argument is that they aren’t racist because they choose not to be. However, it is clear that this is a ploy, a scam if you will.

It is a scam because fostering racism is racism. If you set up racist policies you are fostering racism. Most normal people understand that, but Libertarians are far from normal. I have discussed the racism of Rand Paul and of Murray Rothbard. There is a pattern emerging here.

Truth is, some of these folks have some knowledge about the financial system, and hide behind that knowledge to practice their desire to wipe out the 1964 Civil Rights Act. As these leaders become more and more corrupt, they will ultimately become a danger to our way of life.

The only reason they are tolerated in financial circles is because a lot of other white guys with money like hearing about their analysis of the economic system. Maybe those white guys know that some Libertarians are racist and maybe they don’t. But David Duke was not given an ear, and neither should these Libertarians be given the time of day.

The truth of the matter is that these Libertarians and Ayn Rand, who was adopted by them, are arrogant. Arrogance is almost worshipped and these leaders are worshipped as gods. But liberty at the expense of others as to their humanity is wrong. If you want to date a pretty girl instead of an ugly one, that is a personal decision. If you hire a pretty girl instead of an ugly one you could be discriminating. It is just common sense people!

The logic of the Libertarians is what places them into the box of fostering racism. The logic is that it is somehow immoral for a government to force relationships in the public sector. They cannot see the difference between public and private relationships. Making voluntary relationships in public institutionalizes racism.

If the government does what Schiff wants, a big company like Walmart or Target or some other company could start the ball rolling towards the exclusion based upon race. Racism is a fire that is dangerous and deadly. That Schiff and the Libertarians cannot see this shows something lacking in their character.

Schiff says paying any money for social programs is at “the point of a gun”. Listen Peter, you give Caesar what he wants, and he lets you keep private property. I think that is a pretty fair balance.

Liberty at the expense of the freedom of others, through racism, is false liberty.Oh, and you don’t have to be a libertarian racist to believe in the virtues of savings and investment!

For Further Study of Libertarian Strangeness and Racism:

Von Mises

Murray Rothbard

Ayn Rand

Hating the Fed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.